Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has opened registration for its third edition of the Investment Immersion Program; an apprenticeship program that aims to employ and develop local investment professionals.

SAMA clarified that the program comprises a series of academic courses and an intensive practical training in various investment fields.

The program is designed and developed in partnership with Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania–one of the leading business schools in the United States– and a number of major global banks and asset managers in order to provide participants an integrated and comprehensive educational experience.



SAMA added that the program offers an advanced technical course, on-the-job training (OJT) with international banks and assets management companies, and job-rotation inside the investment deputyship at SAMA under the supervision of experts in asset management and global financial markets.

Participants will be offered a range of continuous development programs to enhance their technical investment skills, and will receive a set of attractive employment benefits.



SAMA stated that the registration period will continue until 30/06/2023. The program targets Saudi nationals with a bachelor's or master's degree in finance, accounting, economics, statistics, or business-related majors from Saudi or accredited international universities with a grade of "Very Good" or above (or their equivalents).



Other requirements include English proficiency, an age limit of 27, and passing behavioral and technical tests and interviews. SAMA invites those interested in the Investment Immersion Program and meet the registration criteria to submit their applications through the Saudi Central Bank career page.