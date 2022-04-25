Muscat – With an aim of developing the education sector and reducing the density of students per class, the Ministry of Education (MoE) will establish five schools in three governorates.

According to a ministry official, MoE has floated a tender to build the five schools. Muscat will get two schools, one in the wilayat of Ma’abela with 40 classrooms for students of Grades 1 to 4, while the other school will be opened in Al Mahj area in the wilayat of Amerat for Grades 1 to 4.

Two schools will be built in the wilayats of Sohar and Saham in North Batinah, with 40 classrooms for Grades 1 to 4. A 40-classroom school for Grades 1 to 4 will also be built in Barka, South Batinah.

The last date for submission of bids is May 22, 2022.

In March, MoE unveiled details of its plan to set up 76 new schools in different parts of Oman. The new schools will lower student density in classrooms and reduce the number of evening classes as well, MoE stated. Of the 76 schools, 19 will be set up in Muscat, 17 in North Batinah, 11 in South Batinah, 5 schools in Dakhliyah, 9 in South Sharqiyah, 1 school in North Sharqiyah, 2 in Buraimi, 1 in Dhahirah, 9 in Dhofar and 2 in Musandam.

‘The new schools will accommodate about 80,000 male and female students, and will be built in light of the current number of students in each governorate and the number of evening schools in these, as well as the expected increase in the number of students at the end of the tenth Five-Year Plan in each governorate,’ MoE stated

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

