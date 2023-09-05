ABU DHABI - New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mubadala to expand collaboration on mutually beneficial projects.

The MoU identifies several areas where NYUAD and Mubadala could collaborate based on the university's research capabilities. This includes cooperation on research projects involving NYUAD faculty and students and the possibility of developing advanced research programmes.

The agreement also covers exploring the prospect of establishing new state-of-the-art laboratories that would support both parties' education and research activities of interest.

NYUAD Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann said, "This agreement with Mubadala builds on our strong and longstanding relationship, which has already yielded several successful projects and strong support for our public arts programmes. This step further elevates our partnership to support our shared interest in advancing research and generating transformative knowledge for Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the world."

Representing the Mubadala Foundation, Mansour Al Ketbi, Executive Director of Digital and Corporate Services, said, "Mubadala Foundation manages all philanthropic and community-related initiatives at Mubadala and partners with like-minded organisations to drive positive change in communities across the UAE and around the world."

Other areas of potential collaboration are the promotion of a student recruitment programme, local and global student internship programmes, and a comprehensive Student Outreach Programme that would develop and deliver STEM engagement and career guidance for high school students.