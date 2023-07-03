KUWAIT -- Kuwait has launched the first stage of a central college admission portal in a bid to revamp online services and overhaul information and educational infrastructure, announced the minister of education.

The fresh move is only part of an integrated program of applications that would contribute to applying a digital registration system involving a central admission portal for higher education institutions, Dr. Hamad Al-Adwani said in a press statement.

Kuwait University, internal and external scholarships and the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) will be included in the portal, allowing pre-university students to make online applications for higher education facilities, he said.

The central admission portal comes in the context of the government's endeavor to draw upon advanced technology and achieve digital transformation, thus reflecting the State's development vision, he added.

