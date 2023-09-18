ABU DHABI - Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Mubadala Investment Company announced they have signed a 10-year agreement to name the ‘Engineering’ building at the university’s main campus as Mubadala Building.

Fatima Al Marzouqi, Director – Portfolio Emiratisation at Mubadala Investment Company, and Professor Sir John O’Reilly, President of Khalifa University, attended a ceremony dedicated to unveiling the newly-named Mubadala Building.

The financial sponsorship will contribute to the Khalifa University Fund to support research and development with enhanced facilities and offer a better educational experience.

The university plays a key role in developing future leaders and contributing to the growth of the local and regional education sector and offers a learning environment which will help prepare students for their careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) areas.

Dr. Ebrahim Al Hajri, Senior Vice-President of Support Services, said, “Khalifa University is pleased to enter into this agreement with Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign investor that manages a diverse portfolio of assets in the UAE and overseas, to offer students an enhanced academic and research experience. Naming the building in our campus further illustrates the extent of close engagement between the two partners, and we believe this close cooperation will help students focus more on careers in STEM fields.”

Al Marzouqi, in turn, said, “As a forward-leaning investor that drives positive change where we deploy capital, we partner with like-minded organisations to raise awareness for STEM education, and our partnership with Khalifa University has been instrumental in helping achieve this objective. We look forward to working closely with the university as we grow the nation’s education sector for the next decade and beyond.”

The newly named Mubadala Building is one of the extension wings that was inaugurated in 2016. Other buildings host part of the Engineering department, the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, the Body Museum, research labs, KU Libraries, gymnasium, sports facilities and other cutting-edge amenities.