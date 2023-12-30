MUSCAT: Having signed contracts for the start of the Phase 1 development of Sultan Haitham City in Muscat Governorate, Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has now kicked off plans for the establishment of a new landmark – a ‘Futuristic University’ – to adorn this new iconic urban landscape.

The proposed ‘Futuristic University’ is one of several imposing edifices – cultural, religious, architectural and civil – envisaged for development across the 14.8 sq kilometre metropolis currently in the early stage of construction in the Wilayat of Seeb.

As a first step in the establishment of the Futuristic University, the Ministry – which is overseeing the implementation of Sultan Haitham City – has invited suitably qualified international consultants to bid for its contract to provide consultancy services for the design and supervision of the new educational landmark.

As part of its brief, the selected consultant will be required to come up with a schematic design once a concept design is approved by the authorities. Detailed engineering and infrastructure designs are stipulated in the third and fourth stages of the contract delivery. Project construction procurement and supervision are prescribed in the final fifth and sixth stages. The deadline for submission of bids is February 6, 2024.

Other major landmarks envisioned to come up across Sultan Haitham City include a grand mosque, among several other mosques, a number of schools, a major referral hospital, multiple health centres, a private hospital, commercial complexes and other trappings of a world-class sustainable city. These facilities will be distributed across a total of 19 integrated neighbourhoods that together make up the metropolis over multiple phases of its development.

An estimated 20,000 housing units – distributed across villas, townhouses, multiplex units and apartments – are proposed to be built over several phases to accommodate an optimal population of around 100,000.

