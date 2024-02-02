The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo has laid the foundation stone of the Mohammed Bin Zayed College of Future Studies in Yogyakart on the Indonesian island of Java.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, witnessed the ceremony, an important step for the college, which is part of a collaboration between the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities and the Nahdlatul Ulama Society in Indonesia.

The establishment of the college reflects Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities’ commitment to boost higher education opportunities in the field of future studies, humanities and other social sciences. Through the college, the university also hopes to promote important principles and values such as tolerance, coexistence, respect for others, sustainability, nature conservation and environmental protection within the scope of future studies. It also seeks to support the development of research in both universities as well as strengthen academic ties between the two parties.

Depth of relations

The Indonesian president expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the UAE, for his support in making the “Mohammed Bin Zayed College of Future Studies” project a reality. According to the Indonesian leader, the project is a testament to the depth of the relations between the two countries and the common messages they carry to highlight the values of Islam, indicating as well that the college will play vital academic and research roles to help address society’s contemporary issues. It will also support the joint endeavour between the two countries to nurture talents capable of competing globally and provide them with knowledge and skills.

He added: "This important project is considered a symbol of the close and sustainable friendship between Indonesia and the UAE."

Al Mazrouei said: “The vision of the leadership of our two friendly countries was able to open new horizons and launch joint innovative initiatives to implement sustainable projects that support economic and social progress through the sustainable use of natural resources, and the qualitative employment of the capabilities, expertise and technologies that the two countries possess, in new sectors such as renewable energy, health, food security, environment, aluminum, other strategic industries as well as education and religious affairs.”

Scientific edifice

Al Mazrouei continued: "This project aims to build a large scientific edifice that expresses the sophisticated human culture that the two countries embrace. The two countries seek to anticipate the future and create a good life for the peoples of the world, through specialised academic programs that graduate enlightened and qualified national leaders who will work to improve the management of today’s reality to create a better future.”

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities and Nahdlatul Ulama University in Yogyakart, in the presence of the Indonesian President and the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, signed a cooperation agreement to establish the college, which will be the nucleus of an academic institution concerned with conducting future research and studies in general.

The agreement was signed by Dr Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, chancellor of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities; and Dr Widya Priyahita Buji Budoyo, president of Nahdlatul Ulama University.

