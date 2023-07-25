UAE - Knowledge Group Consulting (KGC), a training and consulting provider in the MENA region and a subsidiary of Nema Education, has opened a new regional branch in Riyadh, according to a press release.

The new facility is expected to be a beneficial move for both sides, the organisation itself and Saudia Arabia.

KGC will be offering extensive training, educational, and consulting services in numerous sectors across the Kingdom while providing high-class experts and customised solutions to meet business needs.

Opening the UAE entity’s office in the capital of Saudi Arabia adds to the existing branches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain.

Chairman of KGC, Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, said: “By empowering local talents and equipping them with the skills they need to excel in various fields, we actively contribute to the realisation of Saudi Vision 2030 and its strategic programmes and plans that will shape the Kingdom's future.”

Furthermore, the services and solutions provided by KGC match the aspiring strategy the Kingdom follows currently to grow and develop in various economic areas.

Meanwhile, CEO of KGC, Ahmad Badr, commented: “We remain committed to collaborating closely with our existing and prospective partners in offering innovative and customised consulting and training solutions.”

Badr added: “Through these dedicated efforts, we aim to facilitate the desired transformation within their businesses, enhance overall performance, and foster the growth of knowledge and expertise among their team members.”

KGC has lately introduced its innovative online learning platform, eduZ, to assist companies and governmental entities to meet their strategic goals and tackle their toughest business problems.

