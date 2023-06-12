RIYADH — Digital citizenship; and marketing campaigns planning and event management will be part of the curriculum for the students of third year of secondary schools effective from the next academic year.



Okaz/Saudi Gazette has learnt from well-informed sources that the Ministry of Education has approved teaching of these subjects to students of secondary schools in both public and specialized tracks.



This is in line with the ministry’s plan to improve the output of education so as to enable the school graduates to take up challenging positions in the local labor market, after a comprehensive review of the academic curricula.



According to the sources, the ministry has completed preparing qualitative and specialized courses in earth and space sciences, artificial intelligence, software engineering, cybersecurity, healthcare, body systems, and principles of law. These curricula would keep pace with Vision 2030 and its projects. The sources indicated that the ministry has set terms and conditions for the graduation of secondary school students related to success in all subjects of the study plan for the three-year period, in addition to obtaining 40 volunteer hours, and submitting a graduation project and passing it successfully.



Since approving the track system for the secondary level of school education two years ago, the ministry has sought to keep pace with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 through a careful and comprehensive review of the curricula at this important stage for public education students. This is aimed at reating a professional generation capable of entering the labor market after acquiring necessary skills and a variety of scientific disciplines at a university level.



The sources pointed out that the ministry will support these curricula and subject them to continuous development so that a larger number of secondary school graduates can enter a wide range of areas that serve the country in the disciplines required at present. The Ministry of Education, in contrast to its focus on teaching of religious sciences, Shariah and literature in the past, will focus in future on courses of a precise and specialized scientific nature that are in line with the Kingdom’s Vision and keeping pace with the progress of the modern world scientifically and practically.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).