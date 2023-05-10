Beyon has confirmed the appointment of Faisal Qamhiyah as CEO of Umniah in Jordan, following a meeting of the board of directors on Tuesday (May 9) at the company's campus in Hamala, Bahrain.

Umniah is part of the Beyon Group.

Qamhiyah, who was appointed as Acting CEO of Umniah in November 2022, has employed his extensive experience gained over 20 years in the telecommunications and investments sector, to accelerate the implementation of the 5G project, making Umniah the first Jordanian telecom operator to deploy this service in the kingdom.

Prior to joining Batelco, part of the Beyon Group in 2012, Qamhiyah held the CFO role at Umniah, and among his earlier roles, he was the Chief Operating Officer at Zain Jordan and Director of Investments at Ern Capital.

Qamhiyah is a board member in several of Beyon’s telecoms, technology and digital companies in Europe, Asia and the Gulf region.

