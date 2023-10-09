AMMAN — President of the University of Jordan (UJ) Nathir Obeidat and World Bank Group higher education expert Jamil Salmi on Sunday discussed potential collaboration.

Their discussions covered ways to develop and strengthen higher education institutions and how to overcome both general institutional challenges and issues faced specifically by the University of Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Obeidat said that the UJ is among the best 500 universities globally according to the latest QS index. Salmi said that the World Bank is seeking to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the challenges and realities affecting the educational system.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

