AMMAN — Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and Director of the German Development Bank (KfW) in Jordan Mark Schwiete on Thursday signed a grant agreement of 22.4 million euros provided by the KfW.

The grant, signed in the presence of German Ambassador Bertram von Moltke, aims to finance the salaries of the additional teachers working in afternoon shifts at schools of the Ministry of Education, according to a ministry statement on Friday, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The grant will fund teachers’ salaries for the academic year 2023/2024, which is one of the projects under the Jordan Response Plan.

Toukan said that the grant is part of the commitments made by the German government to support the implementation of the Ministry of Education’s plan to accelerate access to formal education for Syrian refugee children, in a way that does not affect the quality of education for Jordanian students.

The minister expressed the government's appreciation to the German government, adding that Berlin is one of Amman's key partners in the development and reform process, and its assistance contributes to supporting various vital sectors, such as education, employment, water and sanitation.

For his part, Moltke praised the development and reform efforts in Jordan and its role in hosting Syrian refugees, stressing his country's commitment to supporting the Kingdom to overcome the various challenges it faces.

