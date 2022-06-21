AL AIN - Al Ain University (AAU) has been ranked 5th in the United Arab Emirates, 19th in the Arab Region, and within the "Top 650" Worldwide, according to the "2023 QS World University Rankings", which reflects the distinguished performance of AAU in terms of educational progress.

Dr. Noor Atatreh, AAU Chancellor, stressed the importance of such recognition and thanked the QS, expressing his joy to all AAU stakeholders and encouraged them to continue supporting the institution in all future endeavours.

Prof. Ghaleb Elrefae, AAU President, stated that the journey with the university ranking associations, especially with the QS has been phenomenal. "Every time we move ahead on the ladder, competing against ourselves from the past QS rankings reminds us of the commitment and determination we hold in rendering quality education," he said, expressing his hope to get better in the future with all the support of AAU stakeholders.

Dr. Nazih Khaddaj Mallat, Vice President, Accreditation & QA, pointed out that this ranking evaluates the performance of universities according to their academic reputation, the opinions of employers, Faculty/Student ratio, International Research Network, Web Impact, Proportion of staff with a PhD, Proportion of International Faculty and Proportion of International students. He also stressed that AAU would definitely continue its pursuit of excellence at the level of its academic programmes, research preparation, training and learning in the long term.

In addition to this very recent (2023 QS World University Rankings), it is worth mentioning that QS has ranked Al Ain University with the following awards: