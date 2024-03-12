ABU DHABI - ADNOC Technical Academy (ATA) has inaugurated its new campus in Al Dhannah city. The new campus reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to developing and upskilling UAE National talent, enabling future leaders to play a vital role in future-proofing the company and contributing to the nation’s economic development.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court, Al Dhafra Region; Hamad Khamis, Chief Executive Officer, Al Dhafra Hospitals; Brigadier Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, Director, Al Dhafra Region Police Directorate; Mohammad Ali Al-Mansouri, Director General, Al Dhafra Region Municipality; Saeed Salem Al Mazrouei , Executive Director of Citizen Affairs, Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra; Yaser Saeed Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director, People, Commercial and Corporate Support, and Chairman of ADNOC Technical Academy’s Board of Trustees; Ibraheem Al Zaabi, Senior Vice President, ADNOC Technical Academy and other senior executives from ADNOC.

Yaser Saeed Al Mazrouei said: “We are delighted to inaugurate ATA’s new campus in Al Dhannah City. ADNOC continues to invest in developing UAE National talent and providing them with the technical skills and competencies required to commence their journey in the energy industry. We are fully committed to investing in our nation’s talent as we prepare our future leaders to support the UAE’s long-term growth and prosperity.”

The new campus will offer a six to 12-months foundation program to prepare students for the academy’s core technical curriculum, with an emphasis on English, mathematics, science and health safety and environment (HSE). Designed for young UAE Nationals seeking high-quality academic training, the program is a prerequisite to enrolling in the core Diploma program taught at the ATA’s Abu Dhabi campus.

Since its inception in 1978, the ATA has served as ADNOC's training arm, providing technical, unique and specialized educational programs to UAE Nationals and ADNOC employees. Its programs provide comprehensive training, theoretical studies, hands-on experience and on-the-job training across ADNOC's operational sites.