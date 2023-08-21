ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has announced the completion of a comprehensive initiative to enhance traffic safety around schools within the Abu Dhabi region and its adjacent areas ahead of the 2023-2024 academic year.

This endeavour underscores the Municipality's dedication to providing a secure environment for students, educators, guardians, and drivers navigating these crucial zones.

Under the purview of the Infrastructure and Municipal Assets Sector, the Municipality has launched an extensive array of projects to elevate traffic safety within school vicinities across Abu Dhabi. These encompass various measures such as the upkeep of traffic signs, enhancements to pedestrian crossings, implementation of speed-reduction mechanisms, removal of obstructions near schools, and optimisation of traffic safety infrastructure.

Similar initiatives have been undertaken in Madinat Zayed, encompassing tile maintenance, enhanced specially designated parking for differently-abled individuals, demarcated school areas, created dedicated corridors for the differently-abled, and meticulous upkeep of directional and cautionary signage.

In Al Wathba city, safety enhancements near schools involve the removal of obstructions, aesthetic enhancements with greenery and ornamental flowers, maintenance of road markings and signboards, upkeep of tiles, installation of speed bumps and pedestrian lanes, and adjustments to concrete barriers.

The safety initiatives in Al Shahama encompass repainting speed bumps, renewal of aging pedestrian crossings, and refurbishing roads surrounding schools.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality urges drivers to exercise heightened caution in school zones, adhere to prescribed speed limits, and heed on-ground markers and directional signage. This collective effort is pivotal in upholding student safety and preempting potential accidents.

Furthermore, parents are urged to instill in their children the practice of utilising designated crossing zones when commuting to and from schools and adhering to safety guidelines while navigating streets, thus ensuring their overall well-being and the broader public safety.