ArabFinance: e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments (EFIH) is planning to expand in African countries, Al Mal Newspaper reported, citing a recent report released by Al Ahly Pharos Research.

The company is close to signing a contract with one of the African countries and is expected to disclose further details regarding this matter within the coming few months, the report added.

Moreover, e-finance revealed that it is nearing the signing of a contract in the transport sector to digitalize payments.

It is worth noting that the companys consolidated net profit recorded EGP 374.8 million during the January-September period of 2021, compared to EGP 227.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Founded in 2005, e-finance is the first fintech platform in Egypt and a leading digital payment infrastructures developer.

Copyright 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an as is and as available basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.