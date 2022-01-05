Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), a global aviation services company, said it ended 2021 on a successful note with the acquisition of 41 aircraft and signing of 200 lease transactions during the year.

Giving its business transactions update for the full year 2021, DAE said of the 41 aircraft, 18 are owned and 23 managed, thus taking its fleet size (Owned, Managed, Committed and Mandated to Manage) to 425.

During the year, it sold a total of 30 aircraft of which 20 were owned and 10 managed.

On its lease agreements, the aviation firm said the extensions and amendments signed rose to 200 of which 167 were owned.

According to DAE, its owned fleet portfolio contracted 99.3% for 2021, It had indulged in open market bond repurchases worh $3 million, while its share repurchases soared to $150 million.

It had signed four new servicing agreements covering 7 aircraft catering to 112 cutomers from 54 countries.-TradeArabia News Service