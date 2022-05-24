DUBAI - DP World was awarded two prestigious awards at this year’s Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport (DAST), recognising its latest sustainable mobility initiatives - the Electrical Terminal Truck under the Environmental Protection category and the Real-Time Locating System (RTLS) under the Mobility Management category.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the awards are managed by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, presented the awards to Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and MD of DP World UAE and Jafza, in the presence of industry leaders.

Maha Al Qattan, DP World Group Chief People and Sustainability Officer, said, "DP World is committed to fostering a balance of economic, social, and environmental sustainability. Because in this balance, we can create a fairer, better planet for all. The 'Our World Our Future' sustainability strategy ensures that we operate as a responsible business and is guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We are keen to use our business strengths and access to address global challenges especially those related to a sustainable supply chain. An important part of this journey includes developing innovative solutions as we pursue our own net zero target by 2040."

Bin Damithan stated, "At DP World, in line with the UAE’s Green Agenda and the UAE Net-Zero by 2050 strategy, we are constantly innovating to achieve operational energy efficiency. As a pioneer in logistics and port operations, we understand the importance of incorporating sustainable practices in our operations. We are working to achieve our organisational environmental policies and targets and the UAE’s goal of increasing green mobility and reducing global carbon emissions. The greater goal is to preserve the planet for the future generations."