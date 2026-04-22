ABU DHABI: Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “Earth Day this year is held under the theme ‘Our Power, Our Planet’, reflecting a growing global recognition that resource sustainability is no longer a parallel track to development, but an integral component in the design of modern economic and operational systems.

''In Abu Dhabi, we are advancing an integrated energy and water system built on efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, ensuring we meet rising demand while maintaining economic competitiveness and strengthening security of supply,'' he said in a statement to mark the occasion, observed on 22 April every year.

''Abu Dhabi has achieved a significant transformation in its energy mix, with clean and renewable sources now exceeding 45%, and a clear pathway to reaching 60% in the coming years. This progress is supported by the continued expansion of solar capacity, with more than three gigawatts added annually, alongside investments in battery energy storage solutions and advanced infrastructure to ensure system stability,'' he remarked.

''We are also enabling all segments of society to contribute directly to this transition by developing regulatory frameworks that support more efficient energy production and consumption. This includes the expansion of artificial intelligence applications and the adoption of the solar self-supply policy for the residential sector, enhancing efficiency, reducing pressure on the grid, and strengthening overall system resilience,'' he said.

At the same time, he added, the Department continues to implement energy and water efficiency strategies targeting a 22% reduction in electricity consumption and a 32% reduction in water consumption by 2030. With planned investments over the next five years approaching AED 160 billion, this reflects a clear commitment to delivering tangible sustainability outcomes grounded in measurable impact.

''This transformation is aligned with the UAE’s vision to achieve Net Zero 2050, through the development of integrated systems that combine innovation, resource efficiency, and long-term planning, in partnership with local and international stakeholders. It reinforces the UAE’s position as a global model for advancing practical, technology-driven solutions that enhance system efficiency and resilience.''

''On Earth Day, we reaffirm that sustainability is achieved through the effective implementation of policy, the design of efficient systems, and the alignment of roles across institutions and society, ensuring stewardship of natural resources, enhanced of quality of life, and a more sustainable future for generations to come,'' he said in conclusion.