ABU DHABI: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has revealed the results of a public opinion survey on the emirate’s single-use plastics policy, launched by EAD in 2020 as a strategic step to promote environmental sustainability and reduce the negative effects of excessive plastic consumption.

As one of the emirate’s pioneering initiatives launched to positively impact the whole of the UAE, the policy set an example that contributed to the national ban and regulation of plastic products at the federal level. The agency also revealed significant results achieved since the policy's launch, including: preventing the consumption of over 470 million single-use plastic bags, and reducing the number of bags at major retail outlets by up to 95 per cent. Additionally, approximately 267 million plastic bottles were collected either directly from homes or through more than 170 smart recycling machines located throughout the emirate.

All of this helped prevent 7,386 tonnes of plastic from being diverted to landfill. The emissions avoided are estimated to be equivalent to removing 185,000 fuel-powered vehicles from the road for one year.

Continuing this approach, in line with the national plastic ban implemented at the beginning of this year and in preparation for developing EAD's work to regulate the trade of single-use products, the agency conducted a survey. The results showed a significant increase in public awareness of the negative environmental impact of plastics. Over 5,000 people from 126 nationalities participated in the survey, with 96 per cent of respondents saying they were aware of the risks plastic poses to the environment. Furthermore, 96 per cent indicated their personal commitment to reducing plastic product use by adopting simple, sustainable daily practices, reflecting a positive shift in societal behaviour towards more responsible consumption patterns.

This shift was not limited to the environmental aspect alone; it extended to the health dimension as well. 95 per cent of respondents confirmed their awareness of the health risks associated with using plastic products, reinforcing the trend toward adopting safer consumer choices. Participants also praised the clarity of the agency’s awareness messages, with 89 per cent expressing satisfaction with the campaigns and their effectiveness in raising public awareness.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the EAD, said: “The results of this survey reflect the success of the agency’s efforts to raise environmental awareness among members of the community and confirm their commitment to adopting more sustainable consumption habits. The community’s knowledge of the environmental and health risks associated with plastics, and its positive response to adopted policies, motivates us to continue developing environmental programmes and initiatives. This is in line with Abu Dhabi’s sustainability goals. These results represent an important basis for reviewing policies, developing future plans, enhancing the effectiveness of the single-use plastics policy, supporting innovation in environmentally friendly alternatives and establishing sustainability practices at the community level.”

On both the economic and governance fronts, the survey revealed clear public support for environmentally friendly alternatives. 89 per cent of respondents considered the prices of alternative bags reasonable, while 88 per cent expressed support for directing revenue from bag fees towards environmental protection projects, reflecting a positive alignment between sustainability and financial responsibility. Furthermore, 95 per cent of those surveyed indicated that current procedures and laws are effective, affirming their confidence in the agency's decisions and the credibility of its adopted policies.

These results reinforce recent national efforts, most notably the federal government's decision to ban single-use plastics, which embodies the country's commitment to sustainability and protecting the environment from the effects of excessive plastic use. The survey findings indicate a positive public response to this decision and to the adoption of consumer behaviours aligned with national goals to reduce plastic pollution. 93 per cent of participants expressed their overall satisfaction with the survey. EAD confirmed that the findings reflect the community’s commitment to the goals of the federal ban, contribute to establishing a culture of responsible consumption among different segments of society, and enhance Abu Dhabi’s leading position in the country’s efforts to reduce the use of plastic materials and protect the environment. These efforts ensure a more sustainable future for generations to come.