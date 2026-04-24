Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company– Masdar is celebrating 20 years as a global leader in renewable energy.

Established on April 23, 2006, by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan through Mubadala Investment Company, Masdar was created to diversify the UAE’s economy and accelerate worldwide adoption of clean energy at a time when renewables were still emerging and unproven at scale.

From a single grid-connected solar plant in Masdar City in 2009, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest renewable energy developers and operators, with more than 65 GW of installed and planned capacity and a target of 100 GW by 2030.

Its landmark projects include the 2 GW Al Dhafra solar plant, one of the largest single-site solar facilities globally, capable of powering around 200,000 homes in the UAE.

Masdar has expanded into a global presence spanning 12 countries with over 1,100 employees. Its portfolio includes pioneering projects such as the Hywind Scotland floating offshore wind farm (30MW), Indonesia’s 145MW Cirata floating solar plant, and Uzbekistan’s 500MW Zarafshan wind farm.

In 2022, Masdar’s ownership structure evolved with Taqa, Mubadala, and Adnoc becoming joint shareholders, strengthening its growth ambitions.

Strategic acquisitions in Spain (Saeta Yield), the US (Terra-Gen), and Greece (TERNA ENERGY) have further expanded its international footprint.

Masdar is also advancing next-generation energy systems. In partnership with EWEC, it is developing a 5.2 GW solar project integrated with a 19 GWh battery system to deliver 1 GW of continuous baseload renewable power, setting a global benchmark for large-scale clean energy reliability.

The company continues to scale aggressively, including a $2.2 billion joint venture with TotalEnergies covering renewable assets across Asia.

To achieve its 100 GW target by 2030, Masdar plans to invest $30–35 billion in equity and project finance, adding around 10 GW of new capacity annually, reinforcing its role as a driving force in the global energy transition.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Masdar's founding CEO, said: ‘In 2006, investing in renewable energy wasn't the obvious call. It was the courageous one. Technologies were nascent. Scale was unproven. The economics hadn't yet turned. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan saw not what renewables were, but what they could become. That distinction between what exists and what is possible is the difference between following a trend and setting one. Driven by His Highness' long-term vision and unwavering commitment, Masdar didn't ride the clean energy wave. We helped create it.”

Mohamed Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “Masdar’s rise over the past 20 years has been driven by the UAE’s ambition and foresight, anticipating the rise in clean power demand and looking to diversify its economy early. Through partnership, innovation, and investment we have grown into a global business, driving the development and deployment of clean energy solutions worldwide. Today, with global electricity demand growing at pace, Masdar stands at the centre of a thriving international industry, delivering affordable, secure power to our partners around the world.” -OGN/ TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

