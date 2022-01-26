Riyadh – Mubasher: Dallah Healthcare Company has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KUN Investment Holding Company for a share swap.

The agreement includes the sale and purchase of shares accounting for 18.98% of International Medical Center Company through a share swap, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

The shares in International Medical Center Company held by KUN Investment will be swapped in exchange for the issuance of new shares in Dallah through a capital increase.

The MoU will be effective starting from the date of execution until 30 September 2022.