HAMBURG - Jordan's ‍state grain ‍buyer has issued an ​international tender to buy up to ⁠120,000 metric tons of milling wheat sourced ⁠from optional ‌origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for price ⁠offers is January 20.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made ⁠no purchase in ​its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat ‍on Tuesday.

Shipment in the tender is ​sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 ton consignments between March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30. These are the same shipment periods sought in Tuesday’s tender.

Jordan has also ⁠issued a separate tender ‌to buy 120,000 tons of animal feed barley closing ‌on ⁠Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg. ⁠Editing by Mark Potter)