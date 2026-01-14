PHOTO
HAMBURG - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.
The deadline for price offers is January 20.
A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.
Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 ton consignments between March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30. These are the same shipment periods sought in Tuesday’s tender.
Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of animal feed barley closing on Wednesday.
