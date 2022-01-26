CargoGulf, the leading independent global Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC), has launched new services between the Arabian Gulf, Indian Subcontinent and Asia.

The new Rapid Express Service (RES), Mekong Gulf Express (MGE) and Southeast Asia to Indian Subcontinent and the Arabian Gulf (SIA) service complement its Arabian Gulf to Asia (AGA) service introduced in 2020 and North Asia Gulf Express (NAGE) service in 2021.

These services offer fixed weekly sailings between the Arabian Gulf and Asia, linking the ports of Shanghai and Shekou (China), Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam) and Laem Chabang (Thailand) with all major ports in the Arabian Gulf, providing faster transit time and direct calls in Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Sohar (Oman), Karachi, Mundra and Nhava Sheva (India), and Port Klang (Malaysia).

Hans-Henrik Nielsen, CargoGulf’s Global Development Director, is pleased to bring flexible options to the Arabian Gulf and Asian market: “The new services plying the Arabian Gulf-Asia trade expands our geographical coverage and allow us to increase our direct sailing frequencies.”

The new dedicated RES, MGE and SIA services are the latest addition to CargoGulf’s growing portfolio, which also includes: Nil Manel Express – Arabian Gulf to Sri Lanka and Maldives; AGE – China to Europe-UK, via Jebel Ali, Dubai, UAE; and the Pacific Services – Arabian Gulf and Sri Lanka, connecting via CargoGulf hubs in Busan (South Korea) and Singapore, to the Micronesia, Melanesia and Polynesia regions.-- TradeArabia News Service

