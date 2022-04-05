Muscat : The Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has launched on-job training programme for Omanis in the field of electrical protection and testing which is the first of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman.

PDO said in a statement that a total of 19 Omani engineers have started their on-job training programme in the field of "electrical protection and testing" upon the successful completion of which they will join PDO electricity contractors.

The launch of this programme is based on labour market data, which indicated that there is a shortage in the number of Omanis specialised in this field.

