DUBAI- The United Arab Emirates' biggest

lender may have to raise its bid to take a controlling stake in

Egypt's top investment bank EFG Hermes given the

latter's outsized influence over Egypt's financial markets and

supercharged growth of its fintech businesses, industry players

say.

FAB this month made a non-binding offer to buy at

least 51% of EFG Hermes for 19 Egyptian pounds ($1.21) per

share, which valued the Egyptian bank at nearly $1.2 billion,

but most analysts value EFG in the 25-28-pound range, as much as

47% above the current offer.

EFG controls roughly a third of traded volumes on Egypt's

stock exchange. Its size almost guarantees it a leading role on

top deals in the country, including a planned pipeline of

initial public offerings in state or military-owned companies.

Besides being by far the biggest investment bank, EFG also

has unrivalled scale in Egypt's non-banking financial services

(NBFS) sector, as Egypt's 100 million people are estimated to be

among the world's least banked.

"The opportunity for Egypt is significant," said Basil

Moftah, general partner at Global Ventures, which is pouring

money into fintech.

Last year, total NBFS balances in Egypt surged 50.2% to

152.2 billion pounds ($9.72 billion), official data showed, as a

young, increasingly tech-savvy population embraces options in

digital finance while a slew of entrants vies for a slice of the

market.

"You are just scratching the surface. There are still a lot

of people who don't have the products," Moftah said.

Global Ventures has put over $30 million into Egypt and

could invest between $100 million and $150 million in its

fintech space over the next three to four years, he said.

The Dubai-based investor has invested in Egyptian fintech

firms such as Paymob and Sympl, which compete against EFG's

valU, the country's leading buy-now pay-later firm.

"If you IPO valU after one or two years, given the crazy

valuations of fintech companies, that alone could be worth more

than the whole company itself," said Karim Helal, an Egyptian

investment banker and former CEO of smaller EFG competitor CI



HSBC sees fair value for EFG at 27.9 pounds per share.

FAB declined to comment beyond its statement on Feb. 9 in

which it said the non-binding offer represents an attractive

liquidity event and a compelling value proposition for EFG's

shareholders. EFG declined to comment on the bid beyond what is

in its stock exchange disclosures.

"We are at a very early stage of the process and based on

findings of due diligence... after that we will decide on

price," Karim Karoui, FAB's head of mergers and acquisitions,

told reporters on Monday, declining to comment further.

EFG has appointed Goldman Sachs to advise on FAB's offer and

will allow FAB to conduct due diligence. After completion and

regulatory approvals, a mandatory tender offer will be made.

'NATIONAL CHAMPION'

FAB already owns banking licenses in Egypt - its own

subsidiary and the Egyptian unit of Lebanon's Bank Audi, which

it acquired last year.

Others have previously targeted stakes in EFG and failed. In

2014, Egypt's Beltone Financial and billionaire Naguib Sawiris

bid for 20% of EFG, offering 16 pounds a share, or $2.24 at the

time, which EFG said undervalued it by 30%. QInvest, backed by

the Qatari government, tried in 2013 to create a joint venture

with EFG Hermes, in which it would then own 60%.

Egypt's regulator at the time cited QInvest's lack of

experience as the main reason for refusing to approve the joint

venture deal.

Egypt's Financial Regulatory Authority said on Feb. 20, 11

days after FAB's bid for EFG was announced, that parties would

need its prior approval to conduct due diligence on any

companies operating in non-banking financial services. The FRA

did not explain its reasoning for the new rule.

"We just started the process to get the approval from the

FRA to start the due diligence process, so as soon as we get

approval, we will start," Karoui told reporters. He did not

comment further.

"EFG has built a fantastic organisation. Not just in Egypt,

but very strong in the Gulf," investment banker Helal said.

"They were on the Aramco IPO. That is a very big deal. They

were up there with the big boys ... the Rothschilds and the

Goldmans," he said, referring to the 2019 listing of oil giant

Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest flotation, which

raised $29.4 billion.

Under Egyptian rules, a party seeking to buy more than a

third of a listed company must make a mandatory tender offer for

all remaining shares, lawyers say.

With its history deeply linked to the maturing of Egypt's

financial markets, many in the industry including Helal see EFG

Hermes as a home-grown "national champion".

"To see that acquired by anybody - I don't mean FAB or with

due respect to Abu Dhabi and everything, I don't care who it is,

by any non-Egyptian entity - as an Egyptian it kind of makes me

a bit sad," Helal said.

