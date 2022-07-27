Tamweely Microfinance has created a package of green financing products which support eco-friendly projects, especially in the field of agriculture in rural areas, according to an emailed press release on July 26th.

The new device also supports workshops and small factories in cities that depend on electricity for their operations.

CEO and Managing Director of Tamweely Ahmed Khorched said that the new financing product will focus on solar power projects that serve a variety of industrial and service activities.

The products will also cater to the agriculture sector through financing solar power plants to supply energy to agricultural wells drilling projects and wean the sector off diesel which is a pollutant and has a higher cost, Khorched added.

The top executive noted that the new financing product will help owners of workshops and small factories generate clean and affordable solar power for operations which will reduce production costs and boost their competitiveness in the market.

