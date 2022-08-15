Cairo – Suez Canal Bank posted a net profit of EGP 267.83 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, up from EGP 240.83 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at EGP 0.81 in H1-22, compared to EGP 0.75 in H1-21, according to a bourse statement on Monday.

In the meantime, the bank’s net interest income stood at EGP 825.77 million in the January-June period in 2022, a rise from EGP 763.49 million in the same period a year earlier.

During this year's second quarter (Q2), the net profit of the Egypt-based lender surged to EGP 171.55 million, compared to EGP 125.11 million in Q2-21, whilst net interest income jumped to EGP 452.72 million from EGP 389.55 million, meanwhile.

In Q1 of the year, Suez Canal Bank recorded net profits of EGP 96.27 million, lower than EGP 115.71 million in Q1-21.

