Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) has decided to impose a fine on National Building and Marketing Company for non-disclosure of financials.



The company, listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) parallel market Nomu, will be asked to pay SAR50,000 ($13,300) for violating certain regulations, the authority said in a statement on Tuesday.



“The company did not disclose its semi-annual interim financial statements for the period ending on 30-06-2023 within the specified period,” the CMA said.



National Building is a wholesale and retail seller of building materials, including iron and timber, as well as electronic devices, computers, medical and hospital supplies.



National Building is the latest listed company to receive a fine from the CMA.



Last October, the authority-imposed fines amounting to SAR4.2 million on two Swiss entities for violating the Capital Market Law and the Securities Business Regulations.



(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

