RIYADH - The total bank credit granted to the public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia reached its highest level at SAR3,005,946 million by the end of January 2025, according to the monthly statistical bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for January 2025.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), this marks an annual growth of 15 percent and an increase of over SAR348,219 million compared to the same period in 2024, when it stood at SAR2,621,726 million.

Meanwhile, the total bank credit recorded a monthly growth of 2 percent by the end of January 2025, increasing by approximately SAR50,395 million compared to December 2024, when it stood at SAR2,955,550 million.



