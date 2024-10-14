In alignment with the third financial sector strategy and Qatar Central Bank’s efforts to advance the payment system infrastructure in Qatar, Commercial Bank is one of the first banks to support and introduce 'Fawran' on Corporate Internet Banking Portal (CIB).



'Fawran' provides an instant local payment solution that aims to transform the customers’ banking experience. With unparalleled speed, round-the-clock accessibility, and a simplified beneficiary setup, 'Fawran' ushers in a new standard of convenience for businesses.



Commercial Bank Group CEO Joseph Abraham said, “The launch of ‘Fawran’ reflects the Bank’s commitment to supporting every initiative placed by Qatar Central Bank. This feature is a crucial part of the QCB national long-term strategic vision to deliver faster, more accessible, and customer-centric banking solutions."



Fahad Badar, Executive General Manager and Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer of Commercial Bank said, “Our goal has always been centered around enhancing the banking experience by supporting innovative solutions that align with our customers’ financial aspirations. By supporting Qatar Central Bank's 'Fawran' initiative, we are committed to ensuring that our customers have access to services that are not only efficient but also seamlessly integrated with their financial journey.”



“As pioneers in the financial landscape, Commercial Bank is dedicated to supporting seamless and tech-driven” banking solutions. Our agility and adaptive mindset have empowered us to set new benchmarks in the industry that not only meet today’s needs but also anticipate tomorrow’s opportunities.”

