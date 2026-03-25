Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank has announced the launch of CB Connect, a new Mobile App Direct Call Dial functionality, becoming the first bank in the region to offer customers the ability to connect instantly with a call center agent directly from the CBQ Mobile App.

This innovative capability reinforces the Bank’s commitment to delivering seamless, secure, and customer-focused digital solutions while enhancing the overall customer experience.

CB Connect enables customers to speak to a live agent from the Bank without the need for repetitive identity verification, as authentication is securely completed during the app login process.

By eliminating manual verification steps, the solution reduces call handling time, streamlines support interactions, and significantly enhances the overall customer experience.

As a first-in-market innovation across the region, this initiative further strengthens Commercial Bank’s position as a digital pioneer. By integrating secure authentication with instant customer support access, the Bank continues to advance its digital ecosystem, making everyday banking more convenient, efficient, and responsive to customer needs.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, said: “At Commercial Bank, we continuously focus on removing friction from our customers’ banking journeys while maintaining the highest standards of security and trust. The introduction of CB Connect reflects our commitment to delivering practical innovation that enhances both customer convenience and service efficiency. This launch represents another important milestone in our strategy to strengthen our digital ecosystem and redefine digital banking experiences in Qatar and the region. “

As part of a phased rollout strategy, CB Connect will initially be introduced to the Sadara segment and will subsequently be extended to the wider customer base.

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