Muscat – Oman Investment Authority (OIA) has announced 36 investment opportunities worth RO1.5bn available in the Invest Oman Lounge covering various sectors.

The announcement is fruition of government directives to boost investments via the Invest Oman Lounge and to help resolve challenges.

In an interview in OIA’s newsletter Injaz & Ijaz published in the first quarter of 2023, Hisham Ahmed al Sheedi, Director General of Economic Diversification at OIA, said that these investment opportunities will ensure better alignment and synergy between the authority and other government and private entities. He noted that the opportunities are distributed across several key investment sectors, including technology, utilities (electricity), tourism, fisheries, food security, mining and health.

Sheedi pointed out that the investments on offer are just an initial list that is likely to increase based on current and future viability studies. “Whenever OIA or one of its companies identifies an available investment opportunity, it will be presented directly to investors at the lounge.”

He said that specialists in the lounge will explain investment opportunities to the investor as a first step. If the opportunity appeals to them, the specialists will connect the investor with the OIA team to take the necessary steps, including a discussion with the investor, answering their inquiries, and ultimately reaching an agreement with them.

The list features numerous IT projects – programming, engineering solutions and blockchain, in addition to tourism projects including Phase III of Yiti and Yankit Sustainable City, a multi-facility entertainment destination in Barka, and a Logistic Gate project at the Economic Free Zone within Muscat International Airport.

Additionally, there are several food security and fisheries projects, including fish and shrimp farming, tuna fattening in large floating cages, three plants for canning and packaging marine products, and fish feed production. The list also includes mining projects – industrial minerals, copper, magnesium and silicon.

The newsletter features a statement by Abdul Salam al Murshidi, President of OIA, on the authority’s exit from certain investments which delivered good results, including the positive figures in the initial public offering of Abraj Energy Services SAOC.

