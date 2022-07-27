Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has launched a balance transfer campaign that will enable customers to transfer their other banks’ card outstanding balances at 0% interest for an introductory period from July to December 2022.

Clients will also be able to benefit from an additional 6-month campaign period at only 1% monthly interest until June 10, 2023.

With a commitment to launching various initiatives for the benefit of its customers, NBB has provided its cardholders with the opportunity to receive 1,000 base points through the NBB “Points” application following a credit transfer of BD500 ($136.12) or more throughout the campaign period. Customers will also be eligible to enter a raffle to win a Jeep Wrangler, where each BD50 of the transferred balance is equivalent to one raffle entry.

New monthly interest

Customers may apply and benefit from the campaign between July and September 2022, to be eligible for 0% interest on the transferred balance until December 10, 2022, while cardholders are thereafter eligible for a new monthly interest of only 1% until June 10, 2023.

Commenting, Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Chief Executive Retail Banking, said: “Through our range of campaigns, NBB has provided clients with access to a variety of valuable prizes and rewards as we strive to meet their ongoing needs. Our balance transfer campaign will give customers the opportunity to make use of this exclusive opportunity and enjoy a vast range of offers and discounts with participating merchants.”

Shadi Riad Barakat, Head of Card Business – Retail Banking, said: “Our balance transfer campaign will enable our credit cardholders to benefit from the reduced interest and gain NBB loyalty points that can be redeemed either through cashback, or via Air Miles from Gulf Air, or donated to various charities through our “Points” loyalty rewards platform. We at NBB are continuously working towards expanding our offerings with a customer-centric approach.”

