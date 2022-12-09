A new deal signed between Mashreq and the Argentina Football Association (AFA) has made the bank the regional sponsor of the South American country's national football team until the end of 2023.

Mashreq will be the ambassador for the Middle East and Egypt region for the Argentinian team. As part of the agreement, the bank will be launching official joint campaigns featuring the Argentina national team and members of the team will be starring in its promotional campaigns.

Claudio Fabian Tapia, President of AFA, said: “A true milestone has been achieved for the international expansion of AFA, opening new opportunities with a prominent bank like Mashreq. This agreement allows our Association to consolidate its global leadership position in the football environment. We welcome Mashreq as the first supporter bank in the Middle East and Egypt territory.”

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mashreq, said: “For us, this partnership goes way beyond the World Cup, where our ultimate aim is to support sports around the region. Football is one of our region’s most important and exhilarating sports – one that inspires people of all generations and backgrounds, and that brings people together, and only football has this kind of power. Now, as we partner with one of the most successful and important teams in footballing history, we are trying to communicate with the greatest number of our existing and potential customers in a more immersive and emotional way and explore new territories that goes beyond traditional engagements through inspiring campaigns that will encourage them to Rise Every Day and realize their dreams and ambitions.”

Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of AFA, said: “We are pleased that Mashreq Bank has been chosen as our sponsor during the World Cup period and until the end of 2023. AFA and Mashreq will be jointly developing commercial and marketing campaigns that increase the synergy and power of our brands in the Middle East and Egypt markets. With this agreement with Mashreq we are entering a new and significant market with a leading brand.”

