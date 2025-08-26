Etihad Credit Bureau marks the 10-year anniversary of credit reporting in the nation, a decade defined by financial empowerment, data reliability and institutional trust across the UAE.

Since issuing the nation’s first individual Credit Report in September 2014, the Bureau has scaled its capabilities dramatically: from producing 1 million credit reports in its inaugural year to over 15 million credit reports and scores annually today. This growth reflects the increasing demand for intelligence and insight from the National Credit Registry, which has become a cornerstone of the UAE’s economic infrastructure.

To celebrate this milestone, the Central Bank of the UAE has issued a limited- commemorative coin, valued at AED10 each, crafted in silver.

Central Bank of the UAE has issued a limited- commemorative coin, valued at AED 10 each, crafted in silver. Image Courtesy: ECB

These coins symbolise the Bureau’s enduring contribution to the community and its evolving role in shaping the next era of financial insight.

Reflecting the Bureau’s refreshed brand identity, the coin’s design captures the transition from its foundational decade of impact to a forward-looking era of financial companionship with the community, grounded in trust, innovation and inclusion. To enhance both meaning and experience, each coin is encased to prevent oxidisation, presented in a sustainably sourced leather box, and when tapped with a smartphone, an NFC chip is used to open a personal message of appreciation to the recipient, along with a microsite and video of the Bureau’s achievements.

Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director-General of Etihad Credit Bureau, remarked, “This commemorative coin represents more than our history, it’s a statement of appreciation to the institutions and individuals who’ve helped shape it. In the past decade, we’ve laid the foundation and became an integral component of the financial system. As we look to the vision of the country, through trusted insights we reignite our commitment to enabling smart decision-making, financial well-being, and financial stability.

By enhancing credit reporting and mitigating risk, Etihad Credit Bureau empowers individuals and businesses transform for the better. As it enters its second decade, the Bureau invites the community to celebrate this milestone and look ahead to a renewed era of financial technology, analytics and financial companionship.