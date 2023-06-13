Egypt's Ministry of Finance has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position in the sale of its 20% stake in Bank of Alexandria, a subsidiary of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The invitation went to local and international banks, said the sources, declining to be identified as the matter is not public.

The finance ministry and Intesa Sanpaolo did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. AlexBank could not immediately be reached for comment.

