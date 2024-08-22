The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 55 billion through two auctions on Thursday, 22 August 2024.

Holding a tenor of 182 days until 25 February 2025, the first issue was valued at EGP 30 billion, according to official data.

The second offering stood at EGP 25 billion and will mature in 364 days on 26 August next year.

Earlier this week, the CBE offered T-bills at a total value of EGP 60 billion through two issues.

