The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and the Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR) signed a cooperation protocol to strengthen oversight of digital banking content and enhance coordination between the two entities, as per a statement.

Under the framework, the CBE’s Board of Directors will determine the data required to be published by licensed entities, including details of banking services, pricing, and financial statements.

The central bank will also define the channels of publication and set the standards and requirements governing the use of digital platforms.

The protocol establishes a framework for cooperation to regulate digital content published by banks across websites and applications, supporting efforts to ensure accurate and transparent disclosure of financial and banking services to the public.

The agreement reflects the CBE’s efforts to enhance electronic disclosure practices and improve the dissemination of financial information.

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