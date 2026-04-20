Arab Finance: EFG Hermes, a subsidiary of EFG Holding, concluded its advisory role on the Accelerated Bookbuild (ABB) secondary share sale in U Consumer Finance (Valu), according to an emailed press release.

The transaction involves the placement of 53.8 million shares, equivalent to 2.55% of Valu’s share capital.

EFG Hermes acted as the financial advisor and bookrunner on the deal, leveraging its wide capabilities and integrated sales platform to maintain orderly market performance within an accelerated timeframe.

Moreover, the successful transaction highlights the Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) resilience and the continued attractiveness of Egyptian capital markets.

Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, commented: “This transaction exemplifies our broader efforts to deepen and grow access to liquidity in the region’s capital markets and our increasing activity in follow-on equity transactions that EFG Hermes has executed recently.”

“This follows Valu’s successful listing on the EGX last year and strong share price performance, highlighting the company’s strong momentum and further strengthening investor interest in Valu’s growth story,” El Ayouti noted.

He added: “It stands among a series of offerings that have reignited investor appetite for equities, a continuation of the momentum for new listings and follow-on offerings, following muted ECM activity during last month against a backdrop of elevated geopolitical risk.”

In 2025, EFG Hermes advised on 18 equity capital market (ECM) transactions, 16 debt capital market (DCM) transactions, and 8 merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions across the region, with notable engagements in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Egypt.