Arab Finance: Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) has launched a comprehensive and innovative range of banking services and products to enhance the customer experience in the Egyptian market, according to an emailed press release.

This move builds on the strong financial performance delivered by the EGX-listed lender at the end of 2025, with the credit limits of its card portfolio jumping to EGP 1.2 billion.

Likewise, the credit card usage hiked by 48%, reaching approximately EGP 412 million by the end of 2025, compared to around EGP 279 million in 2024. An expanding customer base and the diversification of the bank's marketing offers and programs backed this growth.

EBank also expanded its card portfolio, including the USD debit card for managing international transactions, the World MasterCard for travelers, and the Platinum Debit Card.

Moreover, the lender reinforced its partnerships with merchants to secure flexible installment plans, in addition to providing installment channels through ATMs and its call center.

The bank introduced solutions based on instant approvals for financing new and used cars up to a maximum of EGP 12 million. This is in addition to personal finance programs specifically designed for high-net-worth clients (EWealth) and those with substantial savings.

It also designed a various financing solutions to suit all customer segments and meet their diverse needs, offering competitive rates, amounts up to EGP 8 million, and financing terms of up to 10 years.