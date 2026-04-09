First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) has opened a new branch in El Sadat City in Monufia Governorate, as part of its continued expansion strategy, as per an emailed press release.

The bank has selected Sadat City as a strategic location for its new branch, recognizing its position as one of Egypt’s leading industrial and logistics hubs.

By establishing a presence in Sadat City, FABMISR aims to better serve corporate clients, support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and provide tailored financial solutions to a rapidly expanding workforce.

This reinforces its commitment to driving economic development and financial inclusion across key growth corridors in Egypt.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Nagy Awad, Executive Director of the Sadat City Investors Association, alongside senior executives of FABMISR, led by Ahmed Issa, CEO and Managing Director, and Mariam Elsamny, Head of Consumer Banking.

Issa commented: "This opening reflects our commitment to expanding strategically within the Egyptian market and reaching a broader base of customers in high-growth areas.”

“Through this branch, we aim to deliver an integrated banking experience that combines advanced digital solutions with traditional banking products to meet the needs of individuals and businesses and support local economic growth," he added.

The opening of this branch brings FABMISR’s branch network to a total of 74 branches.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).