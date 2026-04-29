Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) sustained its positive momentum in Q1 2026, delivering strong financial performance across the group.

The bank recorded a year‑on‑year increase of 8%, with net profit before tax reaching AED 2.1 billion in the first quarter, up 2.3% compared to the previous quarter.

The earnings growth reflects healthy balance sheet expansion and continued customer acquisition across key segments, with 66,000 new customers acquired during the period.

Net profit after tax for Q1 2026 stood at AED 1.8 billion, representing an increase of 7% compared to Q1 2025.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 reached AED 3.2 billion compared to AED 2.9 billion for the corresponding period of 2025, representing a year-on-year growth of 12%.

This performance reflects broad‑based growth across key segments, supported by balance sheet expansion, sustained business volumes, and continued growth in funded income.

Total assets increased by 18% year-on-year to reach AED 287 billion. This growth was driven by financing growth in both retail and corporate banking, as well as by an expansion of the investment portfolio.

Customer financing grew 28% year‑on‑year, representing an AED 44 billion increase compared to Q1 2025 and AED 12 billion year‑to‑date. This performance was achieved due to sustained origination momentum, reflecting continued market share gains across key segments and the successful closure of landmark wholesale banking transactions.

Customer deposits increased 20% year‑on‑year to AED 239 billion, up from AED 200 billion as of 31 March 2025 and rising by AED 10 billion year‑to‑date. This growth sustained a healthy funding mix, with current and savings accounts (CASA) growing 11% year‑on‑year and now comprising 67% of total deposits, reflecting strong customer confidence.

The bank’s liquidity position was healthy and within regulatory requirements, with advances to stable funding ratio at 87.6% and the eligible liquid asset ratio at 13.6%.

Total equity experienced a 12% increase year-on-year to AED 30 billion, led by growth in earnings. The return on equity (ROE) stood at 27.1% for Q1 2026.

Jawaan Awaidah Al Khaili, Chairman, said:''The UAE continued to demonstrate resilience and stability, ensuring continuity across economic and financial systems. This provided a stable environment for institutions to operate with confidence. ADIB delivered a solid first‑quarter performance, supported by a strong balance sheet, prudent risk management, and sustained profitability.”

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), said:'“Our strong operating performance in the first quarter, reflects the resilience of our franchise and the strength of our balance sheet. This was underpinned by a stable and well‑regulated financial system that once again demonstrated its resilience, supported by sound leadership and the proactive role of the Central Bank of the UAE, whose timely relief measures helped preserve financial stability and enabled banks to continue supporting customers and the wider economy.”