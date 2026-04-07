Egypt - Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Governor Hassan Abdalla and Supreme Council for Media Regulation Chairperson Khaled Abdelaziz have signed a cooperation protocol aimed at strengthening coordination between the two institutions and establishing a regulatory framework for digital banking content.

The signing ceremony was attended by Rami Aboulnaga, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank; Mohamed Shaaban, Assistant Governor for the Legal Sector; Yasser El-Maabady, Secretary-General of the Council; and Nehal Orkhan, Acting Head of Corporate Communications at the Central Bank.

The protocol seeks to establish a structured and effective framework to govern digital banking content, including material published by banks across their websites and digital applications. It forms part of the Central Bank’s broader efforts to enhance transparency in the digital disclosure of financial and banking services, ensure the accuracy of information in circulation, and improve public access to reliable data.

Under the agreement, the Central Bank’s Board of Directors will determine the scope of data that must be disclosed by banks and authorised entities. This includes details on banking products and services, pricing structures, financial statements, and other relevant disclosures.

The Central Bank will also define the approved channels and methods of publication, while setting the standards, requirements, and permissions governing the use of digital platforms for banking communication.

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