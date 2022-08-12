Manama - Bahrain National Insurance (bni) has announced the launch of Bahrain’s very first ‘Pay-Per-Mile’ insurance cover which offers low mileage drivers affordable car insurance based on how much they drive their insured vehicles.

The insurer said ‘Pay-Per-Mile’ is an ideal solution for drivers who have low annual mileage, multiple cars, or flexible commuting options.

This product is a motor third-party liability cover with comprehensive coverage for predetermined mileage as per the needs of the insured customer.

Eman Mojali, chief executive at bni, said: “We’re thrilled to announce Bahrain’s first ‘Pay-Per-Mile’ insurance cover providing drivers with flexibility and enabling cost-effective insurance options for people who drive less than the average driver, such as owners of multiple cars, stay-at-home parents, commuters, people who work from home or near home, and retirees. It is also designed for lower mileage drivers who want more control over their auto insurance costs.”

