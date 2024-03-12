Riyadh – Ejaro partnered with The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) to boost the car rental market in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, according to a press release.

Tawuniya led the Saudi peer-to-peer (P2P) car rental firm’s Pre Series A investment round, which was secured in January.

As of the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, Ejaro will provide its hosts with daily motor insurance policies that reflect the transformative shift in the insurance landscape of the car-sharing industry.

The platform will team up with Tawuniya to offer an enhanced product that enables users to access convenient insurance coverage.

Mohammed Khashoggi, CEO of Ejaro, commented: "We believe this product will significantly enhance our services and provide an excellent solution for our hosts and guests within the Ejaro platform."

Mansour Abo Thnain, CEO of Motor Insurance at Tawuniya, said: "This partnership with Ejaro aligns perfectly with Tawuniya's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.”

“We are excited to join forces with Ejaro to introduce this revolutionary product, which will elevate the rental experience for customers and set a new standard in the Saudi Arabian insurance market,” Abo Thnain highlighted.

