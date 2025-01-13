Abu Dhabi-listed has launched five-year $750 million senior unsecured notes under its $20 billion EMTN programme to list in Taipei and London.

The Reg S SOFR FRN are being priced on Monday for settlement on 22nd January, with a launch spread of SOFR + 100bps.

​​​​​​HSBC Bank Taiwan and Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan are the managers.

FAB last week priced a $600 million sukuk to list on London Stock Exchange (LSE).

It is the second UAE bank to announce launch senior unsecured notes in Tapei at the start of 2025, following Dubai-listed Emirates NBD’s launch last week.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com