FAB Sukuk Company has priced a $600 million sukuk to be issued next week after strong demand.

The profit rate is 5.153%.

Following an order book of $1.2 billion, the five-year sukuk will be issued on London Stock Exchange on 16th January.

The sukuk is the latest in a $5 billion trust certificate issuance programme by FAB Sukuk Company, which is special purpose entity of the UAE’s largest lender, Abu Dhabi-listed FAB.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

