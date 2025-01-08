Abu Dhabi’s FAB Sukuk Company has priced a five-year senior unsecured dollar sukuk to be listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE) as part of its $5 billion trust certificate issuance programme.

The special purpose entity, which has Abu Dhabi-listed FAB as its parent organisation, will settle the Islamic bond on 16th January 2025 with a maturity date of 16th January 2030.

Initial price thoughts (IPT) are T + 100 bps with a profit rate to be decided or S/A 30/360.

The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, FAB are joint lead managers and book runners, as are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Jeddah-based Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector and Standard Chartered.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

