Dubai-listed Emirates NBD was pricing senior unsecured five-year notes to be listed on the Tapei Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The issue size is yet to be decided but settlement will be 22nd January 2025, with maturity on 22nd January 2030. Final pricing guidance is SOFR + 110bps.

Denominations will be $200,000 and integral multiples in excess of $1,000, with coupons paid quarterly in arrears from 22nd April.

Australian and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ), Tapei, and Standard Chartered Taiwan are joint managers while Emirates NBD Capital is the structuring agent.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com